During the upcoming winter break, Victoria school district may have families preparing to take trips or visit families and/or friends. The CDC continues to state that travel increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Although seeing loved ones and enjoying a holiday or trip are wonderful experiences, please also understand and follow the safety measures in place by Victoria school district.
The school district will require students who travel out of the country to a CDC Level 4 country to quarantine for 10 days upon their return. If a student has a negative test result on Day 5 of return, with no symptoms, the student can return to school after the seventh day, according to a news release from the school district.
The Centers for Disease Control has listed countries that are at a Level 4 COVID-19 very high risk. To view the list, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel- notices.html#travel-1
The CDC is providing key information to those traveling to CDC Level 4 countries:
- Travelers should avoid all travel to a CDC Level 4 country,
- Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,
If you must travel:
- Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before your trip. Do not travel if you are waiting for test results, test positive, or are sick. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information.
- During travel, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness.
- Before traveling back to the United States, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before travel. Follow all destination and airline recommendations or requirements.
- After you travel, get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home for 7 days after travel.
- If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home for 10 days.
- If you had a known exposure to COVID-19 while traveling, delay travel, quarantine from other people for 10 days after your last known exposure, get tested, and monitor your health.
"Our students’ and staffs’ safety and health remain the district’s primary responsibility. We understand this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your families’ flexibility, patience, and support. We are optimistic that the following mitigation protocols will help increase students’ probability of having a safe and productive school year," a district spokesperson said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.