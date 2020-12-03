Victoria school district reported six COVID-19 cases this week.
The cases include three staffers and three students across five campuses, according to district news releases.
A staffer at Schorlemmer Elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was last on campus Monday. Two staffers at Hopkins Elementary School tested positive on Wednesday and they were last on campus Nov. 20 and Wednesday.
A student at Stroman Middle School tested positive on Wednesday and was last on campus Monday, according to a district news release. A student at Vickers tested positive and was last on campus Thursday. A student at Victoria West High School tested positive Thursday and was last on campus Wednesday.
Identifying information will not be shared due to privacy concerns, according to the district release.
Those who came in close contact with any of those infected with the virus will be notified and have to isolate for up to 14 days.
Students returned to campus Monday after a week-long Thanksgiving break. Victoria East and West classes returned to remote learning.
Since reopening its campuses in September, the district has reported 87 cases. Of those, 52 are students and 35 are staffers.
Countywide, local health officials reported 36 new cases of the respiratory disease, bringing Victoria County to 286 active cases as of Thursday afternoon.
Of 5,196 total diagnoses, an estimated 4,809 patients have recovered, and 101 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County Thursday, according to the local office of emergency management. There are 29 active cases of the disease in the county.
Of 1,048 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,011 patients have recovered and eight county residents confirmed to have died from the virus.
Jackson County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department, leaving the county with 56 active cases of the disease.
Of 873 total diagnoses, an estimated 809 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from the disease.
Goliad County
One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Goliad County, according to state data.
In all, 238 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 233 have recovered, according to state data.
Four county residents have died from complication of the virus.
Matagorda County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,322 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,192 have recovered, and 60 county residents have died.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County officials did not issue a COVID-19 report Thursday, but data from Public Health Region 8 of the state health department shows that six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lavaca County.
Of 1,536 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,452 patients have recovered, and 13 county residents have died from complications of the virus. The county has 71 active cases of the disease, according to the state health department.
Refugio, DeWitt and Wharton counties did not report new cases Thursday.
