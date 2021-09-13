Victoria school district will have a two-hour delay in the start of school Tuesday.
"Victoria ISD is continuing to work with the Victoria Office of Emergency Management to monitor changing weather conditions and the projected impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas," according to a news release from the school district.
As of Monday night, the planned start times are high schools, 9:30 a.m.; elementary schools, 10 a.m.; and middle schools, 10:30 a.m.
Breakfast will be available.
School buses will run two hours later than normal.
Campuses will dismiss at their normal times and after-school activities will resume.
The school district will continue to share updates with parents and staff via Edulink notifications, the VISD website, and official social media accounts.
The district will continue to monitor the weather situation and may adjust this plan as necessary should there be a change to the current forecasted conditions.
