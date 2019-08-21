Victoria school district to have public meeting on budget, tax rate

The Victoria school board will have a public meeting Thursday to discuss the budget and proposed lower tax rate.
The proposed total tax rate is $1.1935 per $100 of assessed valuation, of which $0.97 per $100 of assessed valuation is for day-to-day operations and 22.35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation goes to pay off debt.
The proposed reduction includes the elimination of the one-year, 11-cent tax increase the board adopted last year to help keep the district afloat after Hurricane Harvey damages.
The proposed budget for the 2019-2020 school year is $128 million, according to agenda documents.
The board will also take action on task force recommendations, which includes a recommendation for the district to rezone attendance boundary lines every three years.
The task force also has recommended the district continue to partner and collaborate with the task forces, which are divided into the efficiency and resource management task force, the elementary and student learning task force and secondary innovation and student learning task force.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at the administration building, 102 Profit Drive.
