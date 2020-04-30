Victoria school district students will still get the graduation they worked toward, officials sad Thursday.
Victoria school officials are partnering with Victoria Television Group and Newscenter 25 to broadcast a graduation ceremony on the same days and times the traditional ceremonies were originally scheduled. Officials had to find an alternative graduation plan when COVID-19 made a traditional graduation impossible.
The valedictorian, salutatorian and other district officials will prerecord their speeches and air them as if it were a traditional graduation ceremony, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
“Hopefully kids will surround themselves with their families, be with their families, watch it together,” he said. “We want to make sure they can celebrate and celebrate with their loved ones together.”
Victoria West High School students will graduate 8 to 10 p.m. May 29 and Victoria East students will be the same time May 30.
Each senior will submit a photo to be used during the broadcast, and the photos will air when their names are announced, Shepherd said.
“Like a digital walk of sorts,” he said.
Shepherd said they want to air the broadcast in as many places as possible so all the students can enjoy their high school graduation.
“This is a hallmark, pivotal moment in a student’s life,” he said. “There is a cultural importance of graduation.”
Victoria West parent Jason Burmeister was disappointed with the plans. He said he wanted to see more community involvement when it came to adjusting graduation plans. He wanted to voice his and his daughter's opinion when it came to her last moments with Victoria school district.
“This is not what our kids signed up for," he said.
If he had the option, Burmeister and his family would have liked to see the ceremony postponed, so they can celebrate with the entire class.
He said this virtual ceremony is not personable, and it's not what his daughter or her classmates deserve.
"Everything else was canceled. All the things she looked forward to were wiped away," he said. “Now she is in tears. This is the last thing she was holding onto."
Victoria East senior Alyssa Garcia said she is not happy with the graduation plans either.
“It's a lot to sink in. It's kind of unbelievable. You think about all the other alternatives," she said. "Virtual was an easier way out to get it over with, and it doesn't seem fair.“
Alyssa, 17, said she wanted to see something special for her graduation, if it wasn't going to be in person. She said she has seen schools announce drive in or parked graduations, which comes with the celebration she wanted after 12 years in school.
"I believe there was a different route VISD could have taken to make it more memorable. I don’t see any specialty in that," she said. “I wish there was more thought in how special it would be 10 years from now.”
