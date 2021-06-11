Aaron Ehsan, 14, is preparing for the first rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
This year the national spelling bee will look a bit different. Instead of traveling to Washington, D.C., contestants will compete remotely for the preliminary, quarterfinals and semi final rounds.
Aaron will compete virtually Saturday afternoon at the University of Houston-Victoria. He will spell words to judges through the computer and a proctor will watch in person to ensure spellers aren’t using resources to help their spelling.
The top 10-12 spellers will compete in person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on July 8.
The bee was canceled last year for the first time since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aaron is the representative from Stroman Middle School who won the campus, Victoria County and regional spelling bees, which earned him one of the 209 spots at the national bee.
“Nationals is definitely going to be the most different,” Aaron said.
The national bee organizers sent each contestant a laptop to compete on for the first rounds of virtual competition.
Aaron said he is looking forward to remote competition because he will spell directly to judges and won’t have to spell on stage in front of crowds of people.
“You feel more secure,” he said.
Nationals is not a first for Aaron, but a remote competition is new. He is disappointed he won’t be traveling to D.C. like years past.
Despite the change in venue, Aaron said he is feeling confident and has had more time to study his words.
“I’m feeling good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.