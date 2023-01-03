Like many teachers in Victoria, Allyson Hull floated around her fifth-grade classroom Tuesday afternoon to make sure everything was in order. Like Hull, teachers across the Victoria Independent School District were preparing to bring students back the next day.
All grade levels return for their regular school hours on Wednesday morning, said Ashley Scott, a school district spokeswoman. But before kids walked through the doors, teachers throughout the district returned for a teachers work day, which gave them a chance to come back on campus and ready their classrooms for the new semester, Scott said.
“Sometimes they have meetings with their principals, assistant principals or instructional coaches,” Scott said. “And just prepare for students to return tomorrow and get back into the groove of teaching and the class day.”
The district is preparing for the second Finding Your “&” Choice Expo on Jan. 10 at the district's Success Academy, Scott said. The event, which is put on by the Office of Innovation, provides an opportunity for parents and guardians of current or future students to come and learn about the different CHOICE campuses and pathways available to students, Scott said. The event will be on the original Stroman High campus, 3002 E. North St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’re hoping for a good, productive semester for our students and our teachers to continue growing and educating and providing a safe learning environment for our students,” Scott said.
Back at Smith STEM Academy, social studies and science teacher Hull was putting together the finishing touches on her classroom. Having arrived on campus at 7:30 a.m., Hull's last things on her checklist were completing her bulletin boards and decorating her classroom.
“I was overwhelmed this morning, but now I’m ready to go,” Hull said. “So, I was able to come here, get everything laid out and now I just need to put everything up.”
This is Hull’s third year teaching and her first year at Victoria's school district since arriving from Calhoun County.
Realizing her students have different learning styles, with some leaning toward auditory methods and others more visual, Hull said focusing on more hands-on activities during science labs is one of her goals for the year.
For Hull, who graduated with a degree in biochemistry and spent a decade working in a laboratory, seeing her students work on and understand the science material were the most important parts, she said.
One of the ways Hull wants to ensure her students effectively learn is starting with their attitude.
Outside her classroom hangs an oversized bulletin board, "The Student Board," as Hull calls it. The board is used to hang students' art, but it will also be used to motivate them. Each student will pick a word they want to focus on for the year, Hull said.
“For my classroom, it’ll be ‘positivity,’” Hull said. “So, how can we be in a positive mindset every single day and come to school with a happy attitude.”
Also, hung around her classroom are colorful lights to create ambience. With the students taking tests online through a computer, creating a calm ambience is crucial to help them ace their exams, Hull said.
“We hang up all these lights for them, so when there’s testing on the computer, we just turn off the lights,” Hull said.
But above all, the ultimate goal for this school year is helping her students succeed.
“I want them to feel like they have successfully understood all the stuff that I’ve taught in fifth grade and be ready to move on to the sixth grade,” Hull said.