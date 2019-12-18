Victoria West High School and Cade Middle School morning drop off flow will get another round of tweaking.
Earlier this month, the schools updated their morning traffic flows to alleviate some congestion.
“We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we attempted this varied traffic flow plan during a nearly two-week trial period,” district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
The changes redirected the flow of buses and drop-off vehicles. Now, drivers are not required to travel to the end of Tropical Drive and make a u-turn.
No left turns will be allowed when leaving lots 1, 2, or 3.
Parents with students at both Cade and West can use the bus lane in parking lot 3 to drop of their children.
Currie said traffic suggestions are welcome, and the district will continue to find the best traffic flow for both campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.