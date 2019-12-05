Victoria West High School and Cade Middle School will see traffic flow changes for morning student drop-off starting Monday.
The change is being made after district officials reviewed drone footage of the traffic flow around the schools, according to a district press release.
Buses will now use the visitor parking circle and drop off students at the main campus entrance. No other vehicles may enter the circle, according to the release.
Parents can continue to drop off students at the cafeteria doors in the student parking lot area. Parents can now drop students off around the employee parking area at the gym doors, which was previously used by the buses, according to the release.
All traffic will proceed the full route of Tropical Drive and no left turns will be permitted. Traffic will complete the loop around at the end of Tropical Drive and then proceed to enter the parking lot to drop off students for Cade or Victoria West. Students who wish to park will proceed the full route of Tropical Drive and then circle back to take a right turn into the parking lot, according to the release.
The schools will follow the new procedures for the next two weeks for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.