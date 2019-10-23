The Victoria West High School Marching band repeated 16 seconds worth of music and movement 14 times, perfecting every detail.
“3, 2, 1, set,” band director Shaka Hawkins said. “Reset Again.”
Hawkins stood atop a platform overlooking the band during Tuesday’s rehearsal. From above, he noted detailed adjustments he wanted the students to make.
The Victoria West High School Band of Warriors, of 184 students, rehearsed Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the UIL state semifinals competition on Saturday n Weslaco. If the band is one of 10 bands selected, it will move on to the finals that same night. Five bands from the finals will be selected to compete at the State Marching Band Contest Nov. 4-5 in San Antonio.
“If the kids come focused and come ready to work, I don't think there are many bands in the area that do what we do well,” Hawkins said.
The @VictoriaWestHS band rehearses Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KB0khZm2P8— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 22, 2019
The state band competition happens every odd-numbered year for 1A, 3A and 5A level schools and even-numbered year for 2A, 3A and 6A schools.
Last week, the band qualified for a seat in the semifinals at Calallen High School. The judges awarded the band straight ones, which is the best it could be awarded, Hawkins explained.
The band rehearses 4:30- 6:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and performs during halftime at Friday night football games.
Students go beyond the scheduled rehearsal time to perfect their craft, Hawkins said. He sees them gathering in practice rooms to rehearse the music. He’ll notice a student practicing their steps alone refining every movement.
“It feels great. It lets you know the kids are invested in what you are doing,” he said. “That’s the highest complement of student work ethic.”
This is Hawkins first year directing at Victoria West, and he strives to reach the state level this year.
He plans on implementing more discipline in the students, which is seen during practice. When a student makes a wrong step or misses a mark, the student drops to the ground and does push ups without being told to do so.
Hawkins said he wants to set a new standard, like every director does, and he tends to focus on the details. All of these goals lend to his main goal, which is growing the program.
“The biggest goal is to make this program something special for the kids that come through,” he said.
Victoria West junior Toby Partida, 16, always knew he wanted to be in band. This year the music allows him to play dynamically as a percussionist.
“It takes lots of discipline,” Toby said after rehearsal Tuesday. “We’re only going to go up from here.”
Victoria West senior Joseph Holt, 18, said he already sees a change in the program and state doesn’t feel out of reach. He said there is more focus on presentation, and it shows when they arrive to compete.
“This year we walk up with a sense of pride,” he explained.
Holt said this year’s show, “You Are,” is both musically and visually intricate, and it sets them apart from the competition.
“We’ve been called ‘world class’ this year,” he said. “We’re ready to show we are.”
