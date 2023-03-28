A first-year robotics team is already achieving success in competitions.
Victoria West High School's robotics program won three awards at the FIRST Robotics District Event in Houston on Saturday:
- Houston District Winner
- Rookie All-Star Award
- Rookie Highest Seed Award
Students had six weeks to order parts, build a robot and train for the challenge.
"We were at a disadvantage because of not having the parts beforehand," Kathryn Fitzgerald, 16, said. Kathryn serves as the pit boss, the person in charge of making sure the West team members are doing the right things in order to complete the goal.
The goal of the competition was to make a grid out of a series of cubes and cones. The competitors from West worked in an alliance with two other teams. Before the three-minute timer ended, the alliance had to properly balance their robots on a raised platform.
Robot drivers Analisa Guterrez and Samarah Perez guided the robot to the cones and cubes while dodging the opposing team's robots, who were trying to keep West's alliance from picking up objects.
"We were doing multiple trips," Analisa said.
The idea of a robotics team at West came from Kristian Pulido, a computer information systems manager at the University of Houston-Victoria. Pulido, who was in a robotics program at his high school in Katy, approached robotics teacher Cheryl Clark about starting a robotics program at West. Funds for the program were secured last fall.
"The students were doing more advanced things than what most rookie teams do," Pulido said. "Most usually follow a template when building the robot."
FIRST Robotics, an organization that promotes STEM activities to youth, organized the district event in Houston along with the University Interscholastic League.
Some of the parts for Viper, West's robot, were produced by a 3D printer on UHV's campus, Pulido said.
Co-sponsoring the West robotics team were teachers Jennifer Lucia and Heather Montgomery. Lucia is Kathryn's mother, and Montgomery's son Jason Montgomery is also on the team.
Heather Montgomery said that since the beginning of the school year, students have made strides with their robotics skills.
"Some kids don't know how to use a ratchet when they entered the program," Montgomery said.
Lucia, the other co-sponsor, said that in addition to the physical robotics challenges, there are essay writing and marketing features of the program.
"Anyone can join," Lucia said. "There is a job for you."
Montgomery said Cheryl Clark, who retired from teaching robotics in February, deserves a lot of credit for kick-starting the program.
"She had the foresight to get the program here," Montgomery said.
The West team said they will soon find out whether they scored enough points to qualify for the UIL State Championship, which takes place April 5-8 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.