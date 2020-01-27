One of Jacob Padron’s passions is singing.
“You’re able to make some beautiful sounds, and it just brings people together,” the 18-year-old said.
Padron, a senior at Victoria West High School, earned a spot in the all-state men’s tenor choir after three rounds of competition at the district, regional and area choir competitions. He and the rest of the all-state choir, band and orchestra students will perform Feb. 15 at the TMEA All-State Concerts in San Antonio.
“I couldn’t help but cry,” Padron said about making the all-state choir. “It’s life-changing.”
Padron placed fourth overall and first for the men’s choir, he said.
Padron was the only student in Victoria school district to make an All-State Ensemble in band, choir or orchestra, said Vanessa Mora, director of choral activities at Victoria West High School.
“That’s what makes this more exciting,” she said.
Padron started his musical career in band when he was in sixth grade. In eighth grade, he decided to use an extra elective credit to try out for choir.
He said he enjoyed it but moved away from choir for a year to focus on his academics, and he rejoined the choir as a sophomore. He never looked back.
“I wanted more opportunity to just sing in front of people,” Padron said. “It’s a decision I am most certainly happy I made because it’s what I want to do for a living now.”
Choir competitions are not new to Padron. He competed for years and has earned alternate to state positions.
“This year I finally broke through,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Padron attended a summer camp for choir students at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. It was there that he learned most of the competition music, which he continued to practice well into the academic year.
At the competition, students are required to perform prepared music and perform music they had never seen before. Based on those solo performances, judges decide their fate.
Padron said he loves making music, and he hopes to continue making music for the rest of his life.
“Making beautiful music with just the human voice is remarkable,” he said.
Next year, Padron plans to attend Texas State University to study music education and one day become a choir director like Mora. He has applied to other schools like the University of Texas and even auditioned for their on-campus choir.
He will hear about his higher education options soon.
Regardless of where he attends college, Padron said joining choir was a life-changing decision he is glad he made.
“Choir is an amazing opportunity to have friends and a new family,” he said about his Victoria West peers. “They always support me in the best ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.