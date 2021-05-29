West Grads

From top and left to right are graduating West seniors Kaleb DeLeon, Nicholas Torres, Ethan Portida, Faxima Garcia, Kaytryana Presas and Nevaeh Vecera.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

Victoria West High School seniors walked the stage Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The ceremony was held outside and in-person in a traditional format with family and friends in attendance.

Ahead of the ceremony, seniors were asked the question: What advice would you give your younger self?

Kaleb DeLeon
Kaleb DeLeon, 19. “I would have told myself to start a savings account and be smarter with my money.”
Faxima Garcia
Faxima Garcia, 19. “I would tell myself to never compare yourself or your accomplishments to others. Everyone is different.”
Nicholas Torres
Nicholas Torres, 17. “I would tell myself to pay better attention in my classes and in school, in general.”
Ethan Portida
Ethan Portida, 18. “I would tell myself to learn how to study. It’d be better to learn that in high school than to have to catch up in college.”
Kaytryana Presas
Kaytryana Presas, 18.“I would tell myself not to slack off in my classes and to pay more attention.”
Nevaeh Vecera
Nevaeh Vecera, 18. “To listen to people when they are giving you advice. My parents, my teachers. Everyone.”

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

