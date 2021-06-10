The Victoria school board had the first of several budget workshops on Thursday.
The board received a brief overview on Texas public school financing from the district’s new chief financial officer, Randy Meyer, who began his position on May 3. He discussed ways districts receive funding and how the budget is created each year during the board’s regular board meeting.
No action was taken on the item.
Texas school districts receive funding from property taxes, state funds and grants, which are typically federal funds.
At Victoria's school district, about 46% of the budget comes from property taxes, 47% from the state and 7% from local revenue, such as football games sales, rental fees and donations, Meyer said.
When building the budget, district officials also need to look at student enrollment and possible funds coming in based on previous years' data.
“Everything we do is about estimates,” Meyer said.
One of the largest estimates the business office makes is on student enrollment. The district is paid on the average daily attendance of students, and district officials need to estimate that average.
“We need the kids to come to school to get paid,” Meyer said. “Average daily attendance is very important.”
The board also reviewed House Bill 3 and how it “reinvented” how schools are funded with tax compression.
The board will approve three budgets later this year. Those budgets include the general Maintenance and Operation budget as well as child nutrition and debt services, Meyer said.
Meyer will present another budget workshop in the coming weeks where the board will discuss cost projection for possible pay increases and student enrollment projections.
On Aug. 5, the board will see a proposed budget and call for a public hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 19. The board will then set the district’s multimillion-dollar budget and new tax rate.
