After a combined 95 years working as administrators for Victoria school district, Susanne Carroll, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability; Frances Koch, assistant superintendent of Budget & Finance; and Selina Reyna, DeLeon Elementary School principal, will retire at the end of the school year.
Carroll joined the district in 1990 as a high school mathematics teacher at Victoria High School. She was a teacher for six years before holding positions such as executive director of the VISD Public Education Foundation, grant writer, coordinator of School Improvement, and director of School Improvement for a combined eight years. In July 2005, Carroll was named executive director of Research, Planning, Accountability and Student Services, which she held for five years before becoming assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability for the last six years. While teaching mathematics, Carroll earned her Master of Science in mathematics and educational administration and continued to earn a principal certification. While director of school improvement, she earned a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction and a superintendent certification. She holds many lifetime certifications and is a member of many educational affiliations, such as the Accountability Technical Advisory Committee, Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, and many more.
Koch joined the district in 1991 as the district accountant in the Business office. Koch held this position for 15 years. She was also the Federal Programs Accountant for one year before becoming the assistant superintendent of Budget and Finance for the last 14 years.
During her time at the district Koch obtained a Certified Public Accountant license and a Master of Business Administration with a focus in accounting. Koch is also a registered Texas School Business Administrator through the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
Reyna joined the district in 1987 as a teacher at Dudley Elementary School. Since then, she has taught at Juan Linn Elementary and has been the assistant principal at Vickers Elementary. Reyna earned her Master of Education in 1994 and became a principal at William Wood Elementary School and Guadalupe Elementary School. For the last 16 years Reyna has been the principal at DeLeon Elementary School.
“It is with mixed emotions we celebrate our three retirees. We honor and appreciate all of the great work they have done and lives they have impacted over the course of their respective careers,” said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. “At the same time we are feeling a great loss of kind, caring and compassionate people who we have come to love and respect. We are VISD Proud of Susanne, Frances, and Selina and I thank them on behalf of our students and our community.”
The district will begin the search process to fill these positions prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
