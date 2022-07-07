The VISD Aquatics Center will host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) Region 16 regional meet starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday,
The Aquatics Center will host more than 500 swimmers with 11 years old and up competing Saturday and 10 year olds and younger competing Sunday.
The VISD Aquatics center has hosted the TAAF regional swim meet every year since 2016.
“It’s an honor to host the TAAF regional swim meet and see swimmers return to our facility,” said Aquatics Director Debi Mease. “Seeing their progression in the sport and their potential preparation for high school swimming and maybe even collegiate swimming is exciting.”
Region 16 member cities are Corpus Christi, Portland and Victoria. The top three swimmers from each event at the regional meet will earn a spot at the 2022 TAAF Summer Games of Texas to be hosted in Corpus Christi.
Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults. Tickets are available through Ticket Spicket on VISD.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.