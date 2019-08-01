The Victoria school board unanimously approved salary increases for teachers and staff for the 2019-2020 school year during a meeting Thursday night.
The more than $6.5 million in salary increases across the district will be divided up with $4.67 million going to teachers; $490,724 for support staff; $572,689 for paraprofessionals; $683,223 for administration instructional staff; and $89,612 for administration business staff.
The average salary increase of 6.2% for teachers and a 5% average increase for staff, paraprofessionals and administration is the largest increase in the history, according to district officials.
"To see the largest increase, I believe, in the history of the district – certainly the largest since I've been on the board – that takes commitment," said Board President Tami Keeling, who was first elected on the board in 2005. "This is a lot better than a stipend."
The salary increases come after the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3, which would provide more funding for schools, teacher compensation and reduced local property taxes.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd last week requested the board vote on the salary recommendations before the district budget was approved so employees could get credit under the Texas Retirement System of Texas, or TRS.
Shepherd will not receive a pay increase.
In other agenda items, the board also scheduled Aug. 22 for a public meeting to discuss the budget and the proposed tax rate.
The proposed total tax rate is $1.1935 per $100 of assessed valuation, of which $0.97 per $100 of assessed valuation is for day-to-day operations and 22.35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation goes to pay off debt.
The district proposed an 18-cent reduction on its tax rate for day-to-day operations during the 2019-2020 school year during a meeting last week. The proposed reduction, however, includes the elimination of the one-year, 11-cent tax increase the board adopted last year to help keep the district afloat after Hurricane Harvey damages.
The public meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the VISD Administration Building, 102 Profit Drive.
