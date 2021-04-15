The Victoria school board discussed a centralized Family Service Center during its regular meeting Thursday.
The center would be a comprehensive one stop shop for family needs and community partnerships in Victoria, when and if it is created.
Discussion regarding the center happened during the board’s information session and a vote was not had by the board.
Creation of the center aligns with the district’s Strategic Plan, which focuses on creating partnerships with families and other community businesses, according to the information presentation.
The center would focus and act as registration and student transfer support, child nutrition assistance, a family or community gathering center, language testing service, transportation support and other parent resources.
A survey will be sent to the community this month to gauge community reaction.
The center is poised to open for the 2022-23 school year.
Board Member Margaret Pruett said she is excited to see the center come together and jokingly wished it would come together faster.
“I hope we get some great partnerships,” she said.
Board President Mike Mercer said schools have always focused on students and the center is a way for that to extend to families.
“It builds community, which I think is paramount,” he said.
Thursday’s meeting was the last for long-time board member Ross Mansker, who served on the board for 12 years. He was the board president when Superintendent Quintin Shepherd was hired.
Mansker said he was grateful for the opportunity, and was met with a standing ovation of thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.