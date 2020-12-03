Victoria school board member Ross Mansker announced Thursday he will not run for re-election.
Mansker represents District 4 on the board, and the seat is up for election on May 1.
“This decision comes after considering my family’s wishes, the increased time commitment during working hours, and the need to let others serve the community in this important position,” Mansker said in a letter. “I pray the board continues to serve our children with humility and grace. I know the tremendous effort this required and the countless volunteer hours each of you continue to put forward. You have my gratitude for your service.”
The district continues to move forward through COVID-19 and working to improve its infrastructure, Mansker said in his letter.
“VISD has dedicated administrators, teachers, and support staff that work hard to provide the best education they can for our students,” he said. “The future is bright for VISD with the help of the community, the board, the superintendent, and the VISD administration and staff.”
Mansker was elected in 2009 and served on the board since. He has held several positions on the board including board president.
During that time he served on the board through Hurricane Harvey, the COVID-19 pandemic and hired current Superintendent Quintin Shepherd.
“Trustee Mansker holds a special place in my heart as he was Board President when I was hired at Victoria ISD,” Shepherd said in a district news release. “He has helped usher in a new era of radical transparency for VISD and has been an ardent advocate for building a community ownership mindset around our schools and our future. He has our unending gratitude for his service to our community’s children.”
Shepherd said he wants to share his unending gratitude to Mansker and his family for their service to the community.
Mansker, in his time on the board, has offered a “voice of reason and leadership,” Shepherd said.
As board president, Mansker helped engage the community and gave them a sense of ownership in their local school district, Shepherd said.
“That has brought about a level of transparency that is unmatched,” he said.
Shepherd hopes the community will step up come this election cycle to run for the District 4 seat, he said.
Representative for District 2, which is currently Estella De Los Santos, is also up for re-election come May 1.
Community members, who live within those districts, may file for election starting Jan.13 through Feb. 12.
