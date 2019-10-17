The Victoria school board named Dionne Hughes as the new O’Connor Elementary School principal.
Trustees approved Hughes’ appointment 6-0 during its regular monthly board meeting Thursday evening. Board member Margaret Pruett was not present.
For the past two years, Hughes served as the School Improvement and Accountability Consultant for Region 3. She worked with the O’Connor Elementary staff on targeted improvement efforts in that role.
VISD is not new to Hughes. She attended the district as a student and later worked as the district’s Assessment and Accountability director and assistant principal at Shields Elementary School.
“Welcome home, Mrs. Hughes,” board president Tami Keeling said.
The O’Connor principal position opened after then principal Vickie Dunseth resigned on Sept. 12. Her resignation takes effect Oct. 24, but she used personal time off until then. Assistant principal Ericka Barr served as the school’s interim principal and will resume her assistant principal role when Hughes starts.
In her position as school improvement and accountability consultant, Hughes worked alongside schools that rated a D or lower in any area of its annual state ratings. These campuses work with consultants and the board to create targeted improvement plans until they surpass the D rating.
Four schools in the district are considered "comprehensive schools" or schools with a D or lower rating: O’Connor Elementary School, Dudley Elementary School, Schorlemmer Elementary School and Stroman Middle School.
Hughes actively supported those schools in her previous role.
Superintendent of Schools Quintin Shepherd recommended Hughes during closed session to the board, which made the final hiring decision.
“I think Shepherd has done a great job selecting Hughes,” board member Kevin Vanhook said.
In other business, the board heard its monthly administration report from Shepherd. In it, he noted the district's current 409 homeless students.
The number of homeless students has decreased as Victoria stabilized after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. During that time, homeless student populations spiked to about 1,800 students, Shepherd said.
Keeling noted there are many factors that go into that number. She said some of those students may have left because of the hardships they faced and demographic reports should help identify those factors.
“I’m glad the number is less,” she said. “I’m just not sure why.”
Shepherd said this is something the board should keep in mind and they should pay attention to when viewing information.
“There are so many factors at play for that number,” he said. “I would suspect even the conversation at the city council level is having an impact.”
Monday afternoon during a specially called meeting, the board nominated four candidates for the Victoria Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
The trustees nominated Victoria ISD board members Mike Mercer and Margaret Pruett and current Appraisal District members Bill Russell and Loud Svetlik.
VISD board is one of several Victoria entities that nominate candidates. Other nominating entities include the city, Victoria county, Bloomington, Nursery and Industrial voting bodies. Each voting body can nominate up to five candidates because that is the number of possible positions on the Appraisal district board open for reassignment.
After each board nominates their candidates, then each will vote on their five choices. Voting must be done before Dec. 16. The Victoria school board will submit their official votes during its November board meeting.
Those elected will serve a two year term until 2021 on the Appraisal District Board of Directors.
