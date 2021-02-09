The Victoria school board approved on Tuesday the placement of a $156.8 million bond proposal on the May 1 ballot.
The board voted 6-1 to call a bond election during a special meeting Tuesday. Board member Bret Baldwin opposed the item.
“Timing is a concern of mine, and I don’t feel comfortable putting this on the May ballot,” Baldwin said.
The bond calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for $23 million. District-wide repairs are included for $58.4 million. The bond also calls for the addition of playgrounds at every elementary campus for $1.5 million.
If approved by voters, the bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate. The increase would be $0.075 per $100 assessed valuation, according to the bond proposal. This would cost the taxpayer $6.25 per month for a taxable home valued at $100,000. That would amount to $75 annually.
Baldwin said he sees the need for repairs across the district and even understands the need to replace older buildings, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to call a bond election.
The bond proposal was prepared by a community task force, which presented the proposal to the board in January. Baldwin said he appreciates the work but thinks more time is needed before it can be added to the ballot. He would like to have the most time to show the community information on the need the district has regarding the repairs.
“To me, it would be a detriment if it does not pass,” he said.
Baldwin said he hopes the administration has learned from the 2017 failed bond, which failed shortly after Hurricane Harvey.
Board president Mike Mercer said he understood Baldwin’s concern on timing, but Mercer felt satisfied with the community feedback he received to vote in favor of calling a bond election.
From his talks with the community, teacher, parents and other community members say a bond can’t continue to be delayed, Mercer said.
Mercer said this decision needs to be left to the community.
“I want everyone out there to understand your vote is your vote, and I support your right to vote however you want on this,” he said. “Voting ‘no’ on this doesn’t make you a monster, and voting ‘yes’ on this doesn’t make you a saint.”
(1) comment
And it should be soundly be voted down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.