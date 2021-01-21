The bond planning task force presented a bond proposal to the Victoria school board on Thursday.
The proposed bond looks to rebuild Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School, make renovations across the district and add playgrounds at all district elementary schools.
If the bond is to be added to the May 1 ballot, the board must call the election by Feb. 12.
The proposed bond would cost $156 million, which means the district's Interest and Sinking rate would increase by $0.075 per 4100 of assessed valuation.
The board did not vote on the item, but agreed to discuss the proposal during a board workshop on Jan. 26.
“We need to have a real good discussion on the 26th,” board member Ross Masker said.
Mansker said he was shocked at the price of the rebuild compared to the 2007 bond, which built Victoria East and West high schools.
All the board members agreed that they want to hear from more community members before jumping to approving the ballot item.
“We need facilities. We need improvement of our facilities,” Board president Kevin VanHook said. “But we want to be transparent.”
The bond proposal comes from a task force of 32 community members and district staff. The task force spent the past 16 months discussing possible options for the bond proposal.
Board member Tami Keeling said she wants to continue that community conversation because for the bond to pass, it takes the community to buy into it.
“This is very much a discussion together,” Keeling said. “It’s a community recommendation and it will be a community decision.”
The board also discussed the District of Innovation Plan through the Texas Education Agency. The plan allows local districts to make goals geared toward innovative curriculum.
