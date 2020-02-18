The Victoria school board will meet to discuss the proposed changes to elementary and middle school attendance boundaries.
Templeton Demographics and the Boundary and Analysis and Rezoning Task Force representatives will present their findings to the board during its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the VISD Administration Building, 102 Profit Drive.
The board will discuss and hold a workshop on the options regarding the boundaries, but no action will be taken.
About 450 students could be affected by the proposed attendance zone changes.
