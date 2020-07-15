The Victoria school board will select a new president during its Thursday board meeting.
The board will meet 6 p.m. through an online-based meeting. The board members decided to reorganize and possibly elect a new president, vice president and secretary.
Tami Keeling is the current board president. Kevin VanHook is the current vice president. Margaret Pruett is the current board secretary.
Board members will hold a workshop about the 2020-21 budget during the board meeting.
