The Victoria school board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The board will meet virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the public can participate by filling out a public comment form on the district’s website or watching live.
Board members will hear a safety and security audit presentation, but no action will be taken on the item.
The presentation comes a month after the Safety and Security Committee meeting on Aug. 6.
The board will discuss a Texas Association of School Boards policy update and district improvement goals.
