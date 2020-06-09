The Victoria school board will meet in person 6 p.m. Thursday.
This will be its first in person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the district to move to remote learning in March.
During the meeting, the board is scheduled to hear a presentation about the district’s transportation services.
First Transportation Solutions is an independent firm that reviewed the district’s transportation, including its ridership and schedule, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said. The presentation is an information item and no recommendation or board vote will come from the discussion.
The board will also discuss board reorganization and when they will reorganize.
The board was scheduled to reorganize after the May election, which was moved because of COVID-19. The reorganization would mean appointing a new board president, vice president and secretary, Shepherd said.
