The Victoria school board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administration Building Board Room, located at 102 Profit Dr.
The board is scheduled to hear reports from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, campus improvement plans from Assistant Superintendent Susanne Carroll and a circle of influence presentation from Amber Godby, assessment and instructional technology specialist.
No action is required on the three information items.
Consent agenda items include the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System appraisers and contract awards, both need approval from the board.
The evaluation and support system is operated by the Texas State Board of Education. The VISD board will vote on specific VISD appraisers: JoAnne Innocenti from Aloe Elementary School, Kristin Glaeske and Patrick Moeller from Victoria East High School.
The contract awards, which need the board approval, include electrical services, office supplies and plumbing services.
