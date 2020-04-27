The Victoria school board will review the condition of district facilities during a workshop Wednesday.

The facilities review was done by Huckabee Architects, and it was completed earlier this year. The workshop at 4 p.m. will allow the board to review the assessment of each district building.

Superintendent Quintin Shepherd told the board earlier in April that they should not wait to review the materials because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. When time allows, the board will host in-person open forums. For the time being, those meetings will be open online.

The assessment is nearly 900 pages and was discussed briefly during the last monthly bond planning committee meeting in early March. Those meetings have been postponed until the threat of the coronavirus passes.

The committee was tasked with discussing possible bond proposals to account for aging structures.

