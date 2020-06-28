The Victoria school board will set goals for early childhood learning on Tuesday.
The board will meet for a special goal-setting meeting 6 p.m at the district’s administration building, 102 Profit Drive.
The board will discuss goals, which it is required under HB 3.
The goals must be focused on plans for early childhood literacy and math and college, career and military readiness, according to the Texas Education Agency.
All the plans must include a district level employee to coordinate the implementation, have an annual review by the board at a public meeting, and specific quantifiable five-year goals, according to TEA.
The goals must strive to grow students’ math and reading STAAR and set goals for its bilingual and English learning programs.
The board is scheduled to vote on its goals, which it will discuss during a workshop.
