VISD board to vote on employee salary recommendations

Victoria school district teachers and employees could have a salary raise before the district budget is completed, according to a news release.
The Victoria school board will vote on salary recommendations for the 2019-2020 school year during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 102 Profit Drive.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd proposed an average salary increase of 6.2% for teachers and a 5% average increase for staff, paraprofessionals and administration during a school board meeting last week.
The district is proposing more than $6.5 million in salary increases for all, with $4.67 million going to teachers; $490,724 for support staff; $572,689 for paraprofessionals; $683,223 for administration instructional staff; and $89,612 for administration business staff.
The new salary recommendations come after the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3, which would provide more funding for schools, teacher compensation and reduced local property taxes.
If approved, the raises would be the first salary increases in years, and would follow salary increases the board approved for the district bus drivers.
Shepherd announced during the last board meeting that the district has been able to successfully recruit 14 bus drivers after posting the new bus driver salaries.
The district had a shortage of bus drivers and needed to recruit 15 drivers to have the necessary 45 drivers for the next school year, which begins Aug. 15.
Shepherd requested the board vote on the salary recommendations before the district budget was approved so employees could get credit under the Texas Retirement System of Texas, or TRS.
In other agenda items, the board will also conduct a budget workshop during the meeting and schedule a date for a public meeting to discuss the budget and the proposed total tax rate of $1.1935 per $100 of assessed valuation for 2019-2020.
The district has proposed an 18-cent reduction on its tax rate for day-to-day operations during the 2019-2020 school year during a meeting last week. School officials did not address the tax rate that goes to pay off debt services.
The proposed reduction includes the elimination of the one-year, 11-cent tax increase the board adopted last year to help keep the district afloat after Hurricane Harvey damages.
