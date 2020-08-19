The Victoria school board is expected to vote on a lower tax rate on Thursday.
The board will meet virtually 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the district’s budget, which will determine the tax rate, according to the meeting agenda.
The board will vote on the 2020-21 budget and tax rate separately.
“The proposed total tax rate will decrease from $1.1935 to $1.1899 (per $100 of assessed valuation),” said Greg Bonewald, district deputy superintendent of operations.
The proposed tax rate includes 99.64 cents to go to the maintenance and operations fund and 22.35 cents to the interest and sinking fund.
A taxpayer would pay $118.99 in school taxes for a home valued at $100,000, before exemptions.
The proposed rate must be approved unanimously because it requires an extra penny to be allocated to the operating fund, Bonewald said. The state legislature passed HB 3, which compressed local tax rates, including schools.
“They set in motion to lower local tax rates, and previously school districts had the option for the board to have the authority to approve four golden pennies,” Bonewald explained. “As a part of the new legislation because the state was going to be reducing local tax rates, they provided school districts the opportunity for the board to have the authority for a fifth golden penny.”
As written in the bill, the board authority must be approved unanimously.
Even with the “fifth” penny taxpayers will look at a smaller tax rate than last year.
Bonewald said without the approval of the fifth penny to bring that rate to 1.1899 opposed to 1.1799, if the item does not pass unanimously.
Without the fifth penny, the district would lose about $1.7 million in tax revenue, Bonewald said.
“It sounds like a small amount, in actuality it would be a significant loss of revenue for the district,” he said.
The funds raised through the district’s taxes go toward staff compensation, operation of school buildings and instruction programming, to name a few.
“Those funds are to fund the everyday operation of our school district,” Bonewald said. “It funds the lifeblood of what we do as a school district.”
Board president Kevin VanHook said the priority of the board for the budget is to supply the school with the resources they need.
“Those resources would be used to try and get more hot spots, and to help make sure we get as many kids as educated as possible. Our kids are a priority,” he said.
The board considered two possible tax rates during a special meeting earlier this month. The other option would have been the same tax rate, and it would have increased the rate for the operating funds. But it would have required a tax rate election to be approved.
VanHook said the option was risky and could have resulted in a loss of revenue depending on how the community voted.
The board president said he hopes to see a unanimous vote Thursday to give the administrators the funds they need to operate the district.
“That fifth penny is vital,” he said. I’m hopeful we can get that penny.”
Regardless of the tax rate, the district still faces a nearly $2 million deficit and the hope to increase teacher pay will most likely be placed on the back burner.
The board wants to give teachers a salary increase, but that may have to wait, VanHook said. Instead, the board will look at stipend options to increase their revenue some.
“We won’t be able to do teacher raises but we could possibly do stipends,” he said. “That will be something down the road.”
(1) comment
I hope VISD is serious about this. It's not much lower,but is lower.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.