About 25 community members gathered for a monthly meeting and were met with binders of information that could set the groundwork for improving Victoria school district’s buildings.
These people make up the bond planning committee, and they have the power to shape the district’s future.
Committee members began digesting the volumes of information, which will act as a road map for their mission of creating a multi-million dollar bond proposal. These meetings have happened since September, and their focus is still up in the air.
On Wednesday, they all settled into their plastic chairs as the conditions of facilities flashed on a screen through an overhead projector. Their work was laid out before them.
The committee is one of three within the Efficiency and Resource Management Task Force. The bond planning committee members reviewed building assessment reports during their meeting Wednesday, and that data will guide their bond-related conversations moving forward, said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
“The data is going to drive that,” Bonewald explained. “There aren’t specific campuses or projects that have been identified.”
Consultants with Huckabee Architects assessed 17 of the district’s buildings, and they documented their conditions. That information is among the data that was filed in the bulky binders available to the committee members.
“It’s a tremendous amount of data,” Bonewald said.
Huckabee representative Michael Lovaglio said the firm reviewed millions of square feet when they toured the campuses.
“We looked at anything and everything that pertains to a building or a campus,” he said.
Dan Luttrell, another Huckabee representative, did the groundwork of documenting what he saw at the 17 facilities, which he completed in late February. He reviewed that data with the committee during its meeting.
The data will continuously be used in committtee’s meetings.
Luttrell introduced what he found at two facilities: Chandler and Shields elementary schools. He used these schools as examples of a facility that could benefit from a renovation and a rebuild. He said he is not there to make recommendations, but to strictly lay out his findings for committee members to eventually make a decision.
Some of the findings he presented included the condition of ceilings, bathrooms, classrooms and cafeterias. Most of the problems were associated with the age of the buildings, Luttrell said.
For instance, technology circuits were stored in closets where they are susceptible to fluctuating temperatures.
The two buildings do not meet current regulations because of their age. Legally, they are within the code to when they were built, but if a major project were to happen, the entire school may need to be updated to current codes.
Chandler is one of the newer schools in the district and was built in 2001. Some of the issues Luttrell observed at the facility included paving, foundations and window issues, which are typical for a building of its age, he said.
Luttrell found more complex issues at Shields, which was built in 1953 and updated in ‘56, ‘87 and ‘90. One of the biggest problems is that when it was originally built, the classrooms exited directly outside, but the hallways were later enclosed. The hallway is not regulated with a central cooling and heating system and relies on what comes from the classroom, which makes an uncomfortable learning environment, he said.
These buildings were used as examples of the data given to the committee, and Luttrell emphasized that he is not making recommendations.
The committee is tasked with reviewing the data to identify short, mid-term and long-term projects that could be changed through a bond proposal, Bonewald said. The bond could replace or renovate district buildings, but those projects have not been identified yet.
Members will draft a bond proposal and present it to the superintendent and the school board, but there is no timeline of when those recommendations will occur, Bonewald said.
Committee members meet once a month, and that will soon increase to twice a month. In later meetings, the members will review the costs of renovation versus rebuild costs and what is best suited for the district.
A bond can be placed only on a general election ballot, which falls in May and November. Bond proposals need to be identified at least three months before an election, so May is impossible, Bonewald said.
“There’s the potential for the task force to come forward with a recommendation that may go to the November 2020 election, but that hasn’t been determined,” Bonewald said. “That’s just the next available opportunity.”
