The Victoria school district’s bond planning task force began meeting again after a seven-month hiatus.
The task force, which is made up of community and district staff members, will meet two hours weekly to possibly develop a plan for bond proposal. The task force has 47 confirmed members, which includes 34 parent and community members and 13 district staff members.
“I’m really excited for the makeup of that group,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said during Thursday’s regular school board meeting. “We have outstanding representation from parents and community members.”
During the first meeting of the fall, the task force members reviewed demographic projections, the bond planning process and an overview of facility assessments.
In previous board meetings, board members expressed concern about the accessibility of the task force to community members, but those concerns were alleviated with Shepherd’s update.
The bond planning task force meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and discuss the needs of the district and how to best address those needs.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a bond proposal could have been seen as early as Nov. 3. The bond could now be seen on a ballot as soon as May.
Shepherd said anything the task force reviews will be published on the district’s website for the public to review. The meetings will also be posted in their entirety.
“They are hitting the ground running,” he said.
Board member Mike Mercer said he was happy to see the administration took the board’s thoughts and made the task force open to more community members.
He said the task is now on each board member to urge the community to participate.
“It’s really important we make as much information available to our entire community,” Mercer said.
Board member Tami Keeling agreed with Mercer and urged the community to take part in the weekly meetings.
The work of the task force is taking what the community says it wants like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs and blended learning pathways, which has already begun with several grants the district has received, Keeling said. Most recently the district received almost a $1 million in grants to start a STEM and blended learning campus at Smith and Shields elementary schools.
“There is a lot on the menu at VISD,” Keeling said. “We aren’t just working on buildings.”
