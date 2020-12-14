The Victoria school district is in need of parents and guardians, whether your child is face-to-face or remote learning, to complete the Household Income Survey or the Free/Reduced Lunch Application in order to reach the threshold required for funding.
The Household Income Survey for elementary and Liberty students and the Free/Reduced Meal application for middle and high schools identifies students in need of nutritional services and qualifies Victoria school campuses for additional Title 1, Part A supplemental funding. This is the first year for elementary campuses to complete the Household Income Survey.
Over the past four years, VISD has averaged 7,357 applications submitted by families. For the 2020-21 school year, VISD has only received 1,458 surveys and 915 applications.
All elementary campuses are currently designated schoolwide Title 1, Part A because over 40% of their enrolled students are identified as eligible for free and reduced meals. Due to the program’s flexibility on campuses, all students can be served; however, when a school is unable to maintain the 40% threshold, but are above 35%, the campus moves to Targeted Assistance. Targeted Assistance status means the campus can only serve students identified as needing academic support.
When campuses have less than 35% of free/reduced applicants the campus will lose all Title 1 supplemental funding.
Title 1, Part A funding over the last five years has totaled $18,586,030. If a Victoria campus loses its schoolwide Title 1 program, this will directly affect campus supplemental funding for Title 1 staff, student programs, technology, teacher training, parent and family involvement activities, and instructional materials. In short, campuses are in jeopardy of losing many of the programs and services students, parents, and teachers rely on daily.
For VISD campuses to retain their approximate current federal funding, campuses ask that families submit the Household Income Survey and/or the Free/Reduced Lunch Application before Dec. 31.
Surveys and applications will be sent home with students or can be completed online at visd.net/apps/pages/child-nutrition/free-reduced-meal-apps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.