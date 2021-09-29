Victoria school district officials canceled a social media contest between East and West high schools on Wednesday just hours after it began.
District leadership chose to cancel the competition because some posts by participants were mean-spirited and included personal attacks on students enrolled at the schools, said Ashley Scott, district spokeswoman.
"Unfortunately, this competition has devolved from a positive endeavor to one that does not respect the dignity and value of all students at both campuses," according to a district news release announcing the decision by leadership from both of the high schools. "We do not condone the actions of the individuals or the messages of the individuals who have posted inappropriate statements and images. We will not sponsor a platform that takes away from the integrity of our students and campuses. We support and respect the human dignity and the value of each individual."
The social media competition was part of the annual rivalry football game between the two schools, which began 11 years ago. In 2016, the district introduced the Battle of the Boot. The school of the winning football team is gifted a trophy made from a cowboy boot.
The winning football team on Friday will still get the trophy, keeping with the tradition, Scott said. The tradition was created to promote school spirit, generate community involvement and build excitement for the crosstown game, according to the news release.
For the now-canceled social media competition, participants were asked to post to Twitter with certain hashtags about the rivalry. School officials would then tally how many posts were made under each of the schools' hashtags, and the school with the most posts would win a spirit stick, Scott said.
The passing of the spirit stick will not be done this year because of the cancellation of the social media contest, Scott said.
"Previous years have not had these issues," added Scott.
The game between East and West is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Memorial Stadium, 3001 Miori Lane.
