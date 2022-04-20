In March, career and technology students from Victoria West High School competed at the District 29-5A UIL Academic Tournament in accounting, computer applications and computer science.
Nine students placed at the meet, with three individuals and one team qualifying for the Regional Spring Meet on Friday and Saturday at the University of Texas-San Antonio in San Antonio, according to a news release issued by the Victoria Independent School District on Wednesday.
The accounting team won first place overall, qualifying for regionals, while the computer science team placed second overall and will be an alternate team for regionals.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of West CTE students at the UIL competition and wish them luck at the next round,” said Dena Justice, district CTE specialist and CTI principal.
Students’ individual results are below.
Accounting
- Brooklynn Harvey: First place (regional qualifier)
- Hannah Thomas: Fifth place
- Yisvi Berrera: Sixth place
- Terry Simmons: 13th place
Computer applications
- Victoria “Zoey” Chavez: third place (regional qualifier)
- Brooklynn Harvey: fifth place
Computer science
- Sanchit Singhal: first place (regional qualifier)
- Manas Agrawal: third place (regional qualifier)
- Jaisenne VanDusan: eighth place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.