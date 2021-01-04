Victoria school district will join 1,024 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.
Serving as a connection point between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Victoria school board is responsible for an annual budget of more than $125 million, more than 13,400 students, more than 2,100 employees, and 24 campuses.
The district accomplished many achievements under the board’s leadership this year; most notably, in April, the board passed a resolution to continue paying staff during the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as maintain their promise to the community to keep students and staff safe throughout this pandemic. The board also continues to support district task forces’ work to facilitate the development of ideas and new opportunities.
Trustees presented with staff and student leaders at the Texas Association of School Board Governance Camp last February; have participated in TASB Governance Camp and presented at TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators Conferences.
“I am fortunate to have worked with many boards in several communities during my tenure as superintendent,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said. “And the VISD trustees are by far an absolute delight to work with.”
Trustees will be celebrated throughout January in appreciation for their work and dedication to the school district. The community can view member highlights on the Victoria ISD Facebook page throughout January, and the school board trustees will receive a proclamation from the City of Victoria City Council. The January school board meeting on Jan. 21st will acknowledge the dedication of these upstanding individuals.
Board members serving Victoria school district are Bret Baldwin, Estella De Los Santos, Tami Keeling, Ross Mansker, Mike Mercer, Margaret Pruett and Kevin VanHook.
