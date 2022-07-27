The Victoria school district will host a grand opening for the VISD Connections center from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 4.
VISD families, community members, and organizations are invited to attend the grand opening. VISD Connections will be at the former Stroman Middle School campus, 3002 E. North St., Suite J. Parking will be available at the parking lot north of the tennis courts on Ben Wilson.
The first 500 families will receive a backpack and school supplies. Various giveaways will be held throughout the afternoon.
Families can sign up for fall semester education sessions, the lending library will be open, and several community organizations will be on-site to share their resources. Cookies and punch will be served. Attendees can participate in the interactive ribbon display.
The new VISD Connections will be a one-stop-shop family resource center for district students, families, and community members to connect. From crisis management to transition, advocacy to engagement, VISD Connections will provide various opportunities, programs, and targeted services based on the needs of our families.
“Our end goal of improving student achievement and increasing student success will be accomplished by the shared commitment between school, family, and community,” said Candace Pohl, VISD Connections coordinator. “This shared commitment is at the heart of the work that VISD Connections will provide for our district families.”
The Victoria community has a robust network of organizations ready to serve our students and families. Through VISD Connections, the coordination of community resources and district services will allow for increased collaboration and improved student outcomes among stakeholders.
VISD Connections will house the following amenities and resources:
- On-site clothing closet complete with laundry services
- Food pantry with refrigeration capabilities
- Convenient access to embedded district services and wraparound community resources
- In-house availability of targeted community organizations on a rotating basis
- Variety of family educational sessions and programs designed to support the continued improvement and growth of a parent’s ownership in their child’s education
- Opportunities to join the VISD Volunteers in Public Schools program
In 2019, with the closure of the district’s Teen Parent Connection Center, a balance of state-funded childcare revenue remained to allow for the design of a premier family resource center intended to connect families, educators, and community members through various educational opportunities. These remaining state funds will also be used to offset the costs of new office cubicles and support the creation of a 21st-century family-friendly atmosphere with flexible tables and seating for the training room and family resource room and soft seating for the reception area.
