Victoria school district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) is inviting local businesses to participate in a student job fair for VISD CTE career preparation students on July 25 at the Career & Technology Institute Mall from 12 to 2 p.m. The CTE program has approximately 150 students enrolled and possibly seeking a career preparation employer.
Students attending the job fair are enrolled in a CTE course where they learn technical skills and concepts with real-world, hands-on experiences. CTE offers a wide variety of programs of study with options for many career opportunities and the ability to earn industry-recognized certifications, which allow for a seamless transition into the workforce.
Career preparation provides opportunities for students to participate in a learning experience that combines classroom instruction with paid business and industry employment experiences.
VISD CTE is seeking local industry and companies who are interested in becoming a Career Preparation placement partner for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the job fair on July 25.
VISD believes that local industry partnerships support strong partnerships among school, business, and community stakeholders. If you are interested in participating in the job fair please email cte@visd.net by July 22.
