Candidates for the Victoria school board race discussed curriculum, library books and classroom safety at a forum on Monday night.
Bret Baldwin, the incumbent District 3 trustee on the Victoria Independent School District board, is facing small business owner B.J. Nelson this spring. The day of the election is May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting begins later this month.
During the forum held inside the University of Houston-Victoria's Walker Auditorium, Baldwin said hiring and evaluating a superintendent, approving a budget and setting a property tax rate are all important features of the trustee role, but staying engaged with the needs of students and parents is also necessary.
"First and foremost I think we have to listen to the community, to understand the issues that are important," said Baldwin, who is seeking a third term.
Nelson, who majored in elementary education at Baylor University, said VISD's curriculum must represent the values of the community.
Both candidates said they do not support critical race theory, which the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as a concept that views race as a social construct and racism as something that is present in the American legal system. Nelson said critical race theory creates a divided community.
"If we are building relationships, we cannot have division," Nelson said.
When sharing their views on library book policies, Baldwin and Nelson said parents should take on an active role by making suggestions about what books should be added to and removed from bookshelves.
"I am not only concerned with library material, I am also concerned about screen time and the things students can get to (on the internet) because of the accessibility we have today," Baldwin said.
Another challenge at VISD, according to Nelson, is student behavior in the classroom. Nelson said teachers have told her they are afraid of some students and that the stress from unruly behavior makes them want to quit their job.
"We have to create an environment where teachers want to stay and new teachers come in," Nelson said.
Baldwin said students should learn while in school the expectations their future employers will put on them.
"We need to make sure students understand how their courses will help their future," Baldwin said.
If elected as the District 3 trustee, Nelson said she wants to prioritize people first.
"I don't want policies and procedures to trump kids, parents and teachers," Nelson said.