School board candidates in Victoria's District 5 shared at a Monday evening forum how they would address academic struggles, teacher shortages and student behavior.
Incumbent District 5 Trustee Tami Keeling is running against retired chemical engineer Rick Jones this election cycle. The candidates took center stage at a question-and-answer forum held at the University of Houston-Victoria's Walker Auditorium.
The day of the election is May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting begins later this month.
Keeling, who was first elected to the board in 2005, said the COVID-19 pandemic and recent school shootings have put more stress on teachers, resulting in more teacher resignations.
This year, the district formed a program designed to increase Victoria Independent School District's teacher population. The VISD Academy to Certify Teachers, which enables high school students interested in a career in education, as well as substitute teachers and VISD employees with a bachelor's degree, to pursue a pathway toward becoming a Texas-certified teacher.
Keeling said the disruptions during the pandemic impacted the academic growth of students, as well.
"We have students who were not in a classroom setting for 18 months," Keeling said. "It has been difficult for students and teachers, not only here but everywhere, to come back and preserve a learning environment."
Jones said the new teacher certification program only tackles one part of the teacher shortage problem.
"It brings new teachers in, but it does not address the issue of teacher retention," Jones said.
Skills in math, reading and critical thinking should be important in schools because students can take what they learn in those areas on to their future career, Jones said.
"One of the issues that's not brought up sometimes is that Victoria College has to teach remedial writing and math because not every students can pass the state evaluation to see if they're ready for college," Jones said. "They're teaching them remedial classes to get them ready, and we need to do that in schools and not colleges. That's why we need to teach the basics and get kids ready for their future."
Both candidates discussed issues with behavior in the classroom.
Jones said VISD teachers have told him that there is a "lack of authority in the classroom" and that teachers are "physically afraid" of students.
"We need to turn that around and have consequences for actions," Jones said. "We need to get teachers back in authority, so that there is an atmosphere for learning."
Keeling said not all methods for deterring bad behavior, such as a zero tolerance policy, would be effective.
"Zero tolerance isn't a good idea because it does not take into account common sense or any kind of mitigating factor," Keeling said. "If you were in a fight, you would be punished with the person who started the fight."
If elected as a school board trustee, Jones said he would reach out to the community to see what he can do to address their educational needs.
Keeling said her motivation for being on the school board is the positive impact schools can have on the Victoria community.
"My why for being on the school board is that education changes lives," Keeling said. "It's the cornerstone of our democracy and our socioeconomic well-being as a community."