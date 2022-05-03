Jessica Garza was selected the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Karew Schumaker was selected Secondary Teacher of the Year Monday at the Teacher of the Year banquet hosted by Victoria school district.
Garza, a kindergarten teacher at Smith STEM Academy, is in her seventh year of teaching. She has been an elementary teacher at multiple VISD campuses, including Crain and Hopkins elementary schools.
She is passionate about building positive relationships with her students and parents. Garza has also integrated many aspects of project-based learning within her classroom to ensure that all of her students have the most engaging experiences and are
challenged academically.
Schumaker, a science teacher at Victoria West High school, is in her ninth year of teaching, all of which have been at VWHS.
Schumaker ensures that education goes beyond the classroom by utilizing a multifaceted approach. This stems from her passion for establishing mutual respect both in and outside her classroom. Schumaker takes pride in getting to know all of her students to show that she cares and is invested in their success.
Garza and Schumaker will move to the regional selection process for the Region 3 Teacher of the Year, which is conducted in June and July. They are candidates for their respective grade levels.
The VISD 2021-2022 Campus Teachers of the Year are:
- VISD Head Start - Jessica Rodriguez
- Aloe Elementary - Mancie Beck
- Chandler Elementary - Margaret Hamon
- Crain Elementary - Kathleen Cranna
- DeLeon Elementary - LaChelle Speaker
- Dudley Elementary - Brandi Salazar
- Hopkins Elementary - Kimberly Varela
- Mission Valley Elementary - Tara Payne
- O’Connor Elementary - Ricci Hernandez
- Rowland Elementary - Amy Kocian
- Schorlemmer Elementary - Kelly Moore
- Shields Elementary - Jennifer Ortman
- Smith Elementary - Jessica Garza
- Torres Elementary - Heather Neuvar
- Vickers Elementary - Kim Bonewald
- Cade Middle School - Casey Sherman
- Howell Middle School - Evelyne Conway
- Patti Welder Middle School - Tracy Montez
- Stroman Middle School - Michelle Flores
- Liberty Academy - Gerald Garza
- Victoria East High School - Joshua Chaput
- Victoria West High School - Karew Schumaker
- CTI - Kayla Sralla
