The Texas Education Agency’s Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR) data collected from the 2016-2017 school year to the 2020-2021 school year show that when compared to state averages, the Victoria School District excels in numerous categories related to teacher and campus leadership experience.
In a five year span, the district’s percentage of teachers with 6-10 years of experience, 11-20 years of experience, and over 20 years of experience has increased 10.2 points. In the same categories, the state’s percentage has increased by 1.3 points.
In the 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 school years, VISD’s percentage of “average years experience of teachers” has surpassed the state percentage.
In the past five years, VISD has annually exceeded the state average of “average years experience of teacher with district.”
“Being part of a strong team ensures high levels of support and collaboration which often results in higher staff retention rates,” said Tammy Sestak, VISD assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and accountability. “In addition, the district offers an abundance of opportunities for professional learning and growth. We are thrilled to see data showing VISD principals and teachers are choosing to remain in the district and serve our students.”
When it comes to beginning or first year teachers, a higher percentage of teachers that start their teaching career at VISD are staying at VISD compared to the state’s average or teachers being hired by VISD have at least one year of experience.
“In Victoria ISD, our exceptional leaders and experienced teachers ensure new team members are welcomed and provided opportunities to connect with their teams and build strong professional learning communities,” said Sestak.
When it comes to campus leadership experience, for the last five years VISD has exceeded the state’s average in 18 out of 20 areas reported.
From 2016-17 to the 2020-21 school years, VISD’s percentage of “average years experience of principals” and “average years experience of principals with district” has been higher than the State’s average.
In the category of “average years experience of assistant principals,” VISD’s percentage compared to the state average in the same category has been higher. In the 2017-18, 2019-20, and 2020-21 school years, VISD’s “average years experience of assistant principals with district” has exceeded the state’s average.
The VISD, aligned with the District Strategic Plan, is committed to providing a culture of voice, choice, and advocacy that will inspire teaching and allow for teachers to be seen first as people before they are seen as learners. In living and promoting the work and efforts of the strategic plan, the District has systems and resources in place to ensure teachers feel valued, supported, trusted, and cared for.
To view the full TAPR report, visit Texas Academic Performance Reports | Texas Education Agency. TAPR data for the 2021-2022 school year will not be available until the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.