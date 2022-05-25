Due to the severe weather Tuesday night, the VISD Head Start building experienced a power outage caused by a blown transformer.
The VISD Head Start building is without power and school will be canceled for Wednesday.
Repairs will begin immediately so classes can resume as normal on Thursday.
VISD will continue to share updates with parents and staff via the District Notifications System and the VISD website. Updates will also be shared with our media partners.
Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure our students and staff are safe.
