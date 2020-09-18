The Victoria school board approved the hiring of Ashley Scott as the new executive director of communications and public relations.
In the new role, Scott will lead the communications team to promote the district's brand, provide timely information to the community and support the superintendent with communication tools, administrative support and technology, according to a district news release.
“I am excited to join Victoria ISD at such a pivotal time in communication efforts,” Scott said in the release. “I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for digital communications and public relations to the VISD team.”
Scott most recently worked as the digital media specialist for the city. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston-Victoria and a master's in strategic human resources from the University of Denver, according to the release.
“We’ve made great progress in our efforts toward radical transparency in all that we do,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said in the release. “And, I believe Ashley is a terrific person to take us forward on our path of continuous improvement in all that we do.”
Scott is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and active with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Victoria Young Professionals. She begins in her new role on Oct. 5.
