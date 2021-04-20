The history of the city's school district is deeply rooted in the foundation of Victoria.
Education started at the beginning when Victoria was founded in 1824 when a Spanish aristocrat named Don Martin de Leon settled 41 families in the area.
The first teacher in the area was Francesco Cardenas, who taught reading, writing and math. Cardenas also taught the catechism of Christian religion, according to the Victoria Independent School District's website.
The school closed, though, because of the Texas Revolution.
After the revolution, the City Council set aside four square blocks for education, but it wasn’t until January 1847 the council decided to build a brick school building.
By 1875, the district comprised 25 square miles. Teachers were paid $0.10 a day per student. School started on October 1, 1875, and continued for four months. There were two daily school sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
By 1875, three of the city’s ten schools served African American pupils. Professor Frederick W. Gross, who attended Texas’ Wiley and Bishop Colleges as well as Fisk University and the University of Chicago, came to Victoria about 1887 and was a principal for twenty years.
The last students to graduate from the segregated schools walked the stage in 1964, 1965 and 1966, according to Advocate archives.
Now, Victoria's school district has 14 elementary schools, four middle schools and two high schools serving the community’s children. Nearly 14,000 students attend a Victoria school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.