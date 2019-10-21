The Victoria ISD Child Nutrition staff hosted its annual pumpkin character contest.
The pumpkins, designed by VISD schools, were on display at the Administration Building on Wednesday. People voted for their favorite pumpkin design, and first, second and third place and people’s choice were awarded.
After the contest, the pumpkins were each given to a student to take home.
This year, Vickers Elementary won first place for its under-the-sea-themed gourd. Patti Welder Middle School won second place, and Rowland Elementary won third.
Shields Elementary won the People’s Choice award for its Resurrection Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.