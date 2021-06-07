VISD hosts professional learning communities

Victoria school district hosted a Professional Learning Communities at Work Live Institute, June 2-4.
The institute streamed in real-time from the Victoria College Emerging Technology Center. It featured leading education experts with firsthand experience using the Professional Learning Communities at Work process to transform teaching and learning, according to a news release from the school district.
Recognized as a powerful strategy for sustained, substantive school improvement, the Professional Learning Communities at Work process is driven by three big ideas: focus on learning, build a collaborative culture, and focus on results. In the program, teachers work in collaborative teams, and all students learn at high levels.
“Being able to host the Live Institute in Victoria allows us to bring nearly 300 VISD educators from all campuses and departments together for focused, professional learning and planning,” said Tammy Sestak, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and accountability. “We are excited to see the impact of our PLC work as we plan for the 2021-22 school year.”
During the institute, presenters delivered keynotes and breakout sessions designed to deepen the expertise of educators and provide actionable solutions for the most pressing issues in education. The live-streamed format allowed the entire school community to participate, building shared knowledge and increasing collective efficacy. In addition, a special evening webinar introduced parents to the Professional Learning Communities concept and share ways to support their child’s learning.
The virtual institute is produced and presented by Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider. For more than 20 years, Solution Tree has transformed education worldwide, empowering kindergarten-12 educators to raise student achievement, according to the news release.
