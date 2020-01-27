The Victoria school district filed a lawsuit against its insurance carrier in the 24th Judicial District Court on Monday for breach of contract and underpayment for Hurricane Harvey related property damages.
In addition to attorney costs, the district is seeking to recover about $22 million in compensation for damages to schools and other buildings the district says its carrier, Property Casualty Alliance of Texas, refused to pay.
“As a good steward of public funds and a recipient of the public’s trust, Victoria ISD was left with no alternative but to file this lawsuit in order to recover the insurance benefits paid for with taxpayer dollars,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said in a news release.
Shepherd could not be reached Monday evening for additional details.
The suit came after the district hired its own experts to inspect properties and determined the value of damages from Harvey was about $26.3 million – more than seven times the $3.5 million Property Casualty Alliance of Texas reimbursed the district for, according to the petition filed.
The suit contends that the insurance carrier did “no significant” investigation of the damage but heavily relied on the district to submit invoices for repairs made by maintenance staff and contractors, which led the company to undervalue the claim.
Demands for unpaid repair costs from the district was ignored by the insurer, according to the district’s news release.
Shawna Currie, spokeswoman for the district, said district officials had an in-person meeting with representatives from its insurer in August 2018 to try to finalize claims and get them approved for payment. But that discussion, as well as other subsequent conversations were unsuccessful, she said.
“I know there were several times where they (district officials) had touched based with the insurance company making request for payment on those claims and trying to remediate the situation prior to having to take action outside of working directly with the insurance agency,” Currie said.
Property Casualty Alliance of Texas provides insurance to more than $15 billion in school properties across 130 Texas districts, according to its website. Officials with the insurance company could not be reached for comment Monday.
Tami Keeling, the district’s school board president, said filing suit is the next step in a lengthy process to protect taxpayers.
“We’ve had legal counsel on this matter for quite some time, and at this point we have been unable to reach resolution, and so have moved forward with the lawsuit,” Keeling said. “We take our responsibility to the taxpayers as stewards very seriously and that is why we are attempting to protect them.”
The suit was filed by Pearson Legal P.C., a San Antonio-based law firm that specializes in insurance recovery litigation.
“The district and the taxpayers of VISD deserve to be fully compensated by their insurance carrier for all hurricane damage,” Matthew Pearson, the lead attorney for the Victoria district, said in the news release.
