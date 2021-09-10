Victoria school district officials are working to alleviate spacing concerns at Liberty Academy and the conference center with the displacement of Stroman Middle School students
Victoria College offered some classroom space for the district’s credit recovery students, who are currently learning at the conference center, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
“We’re looking pretty seriously and trying to dial in the final details of moving a good number of our credit recovery students potentially to the Victoria College campus," he said. “It will free up some space at the conference center which buys us time."
The issue of spacing arose when Stroman Middle School was closed because of mold growth on the campus in early August. The Stroman students and staff moved to Liberty Academy, and the credit recovery and DAEP students moved to the conference center.
“They are very very crowded on that campus,” Shepherd said. “We’ve known that since the beginning."
The college-provided classroom spaces will be available to the district for at least a few months as a full remediation report is completed for Stroman Middle School, Shepherd said.
“We know that we have it for several months at least, which we're extremely grateful for,” he said.
The Stroman students and staff will be at the Liberty for an unforeseen amount of time. The timeline is unknown because of the extent of the remediation.
About 21 mold varieties were found in the ceiling and walls of Stroman, and asbestos was later found, as well, Shepherd said. If the district were to remediate just the mold, then it is only a matter of time before it regrows. The remediation report will look at addressing repairs to prevent future mold growth like updating HVAC systems.
“If we don't fix the underlying system, it's a gamble," Shepherd said. "The costs just keep piling onto themselves."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.